House to honor Military, Intelligence Community in UBL Raid

The House will salute the intelligence community and those involved in the UBL mission via an amendment to the Intelligence bill which is expected to be passed on the floor Friday morning.

The amendment is offered by Rep. Michael Grimm, R-N.Y.

The Senate passed a resolution honoring the military and intelligence operatives two days after UBL was killed.

House Republican Conference rules prohibit the House from approving standalone, "honorary" resolutions.

But it's different if the issue is glommed onto a measure of substance like the intelligence bill.

Here is the text of the Grimm amendment:

HONORING THE MEMBERS OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR THEIR ROLE IN THE MISSION THAT KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN ON MAY 1, 2011

SEC. 501. HONORING THE MEMBERS OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR THEIR ROLE IN THE MISSION THAT KILLED OSAMA BINLADEN ON MAY 1, 2011.

Congress

(1) commends the men and women of the intelligence community for the tremendous commitment,perseverance, professionalism, and sacrifice they displayed in bringing Osama bin Laden to justice;

(2) commends the men and women of the intelligence community for committing themselves to defeating, disrupting, and dismantling al Qaeda; and

(3) reaffirms its commitment to using the capabilities and skills of the intelligence community to:

(A) disrupt, dismantle, and defeat al Qaeda and affiliated organizations around the world that threaten the national security of the United States;

(B) eliminate safe havens for terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan; and

(C) bring terrorists to justice.