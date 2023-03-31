Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for former U.S. Rep. Herrell

Rally likely to be announcement by Herrell launching campaign for her old seat

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at what will likely be an announcement by former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell to campaign for her old seat.

The Roswell Daily Record reported Friday that McCarthy will attend a rally April 10 for Herrell at the Heritage Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces.

"I’m inviting you to join Speaker Kevin McCarthy and me in Las Cruces as we launch a new campaign to restore our values and flip this district," Herrell wrote on her campaign Facebook page this week.

Paul Smith, a spokesperson for Herrell, confirmed to the newspaper a campaign announcement will take place but offered no other details.

OHIO WOMEN FOUND AFTER VANISHING FROM NEW MEXICO RESORT VACATION

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to visit Las Cruces next month for a rally for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to visit Las Cruces next month for a rally for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republican from Alamogordo, who represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021, lost re-election last year to Democrat Gabe Vasquez by 1,350 votes.

She filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission just two weeks after the loss. The filing would permit her to raise funds in the 2024 election cycle.

A representative for Vasquez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The 2nd Congressional District includes the state’s eastern border with Texas to its western border with Arizona and from southern Albuquerque down to communities along the U.S.-Mexican border.

More from Politics