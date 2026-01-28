The Hitchhiker’s Guide to federal pay dates to watch if there’s a partial government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One marker to often watch to divine the possible length of any government shutdown is the schedule on which federal workers are scheduled to be paid.

For instance, this potential partial shutdown, covering six areas of the government and addressing 78 percent of all federal spending, is set to begin at 12:00:01 am et on Saturday, January 31.

That’s where there would be a "lapse in appropriations" over the weekend.

For starters, that technically of a "lapse in appropriations" gives lawmakers some wiggle room to resolve the issue before 9 am et on Monday, February 2, when most federal workers return to the job.

But another important barometer to gauge is when federal workers miss paychecks.

Federal workers were last paid on January 21, one day later than usual because of the Martin Luther King federal holiday.

However, the next batch of checks is due to go out until Monday, February 2. They technically cover the work period which runs through Thursday, February 5. The checks are actually cut on February 2.

But Fox is told that workers would at least receive a partial paycheck, through work completed on Friday, January 30. That’s the last day that the government was funded. Those checks still go out on February 2.

Any money covering expenditures beginning on January 31 is illegal. It’s a violation of the Antideficiency Act where the executive branch is spending money not appropriated by Congress.

So the weekend gives lawmakers a bit of a breather to figure things out. And the next day to cut checks is Tuesday, February 17. That is one day later than usual because of President’s Day on Monday, February 16.

In short, Congress and the executive branch have nearly three weeks to solve this before most federal workers would miss an ENTIRE paycheck.

However, there are some anomalies.

The FAA (which includes air traffic controllers but not TSA) are scheduled to be paid on Tuesday, February 3. Fox is told that FAA workers will receive a full paycheck. That’s because the FAA pay period ended on Saturday, February 24. Thus, that work was completed before the shutdown deadline, and Congress appropriated money for that pay. Therefore, payment on February 3 is NOT a violation of the Antideficiency Act. That said, the next FAA pay period ends on February 7 with paychecks due to be sent on February 17. FAA and air traffic controllers would receive a PARTIAL paycheck at that point. That’s because some work was performed before the shutdown. This scenario mirrors what happened during the fall shutdown. Air traffic controllers received a portion of their paycheck because of the staggered pay schedule.

Lawmakers will watch these calendars closely if this gets to be a drawn-out fight. However, a minimal "partial" shutdown over the weekend gives lawmakers a bit of cushion to come to a resolution.