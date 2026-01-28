Census Bureau announces ‘negative net-migration,’ as DHS cites 3 million illegal immigrants deported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States is experiencing negative net migration, according to figures released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday, to the approval of the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security jumped on the news, saying in a statement that its mass deportation efforts had helped achieve that apparent administration goal.

"In just one year, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration," the agency said in a statement.

The Census Bureau reported that population growth slowed significantly over the past fiscal year, increasing by 0.5% or 1.8 million people between July 2024 and July 2025.

US DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS PLUMMET 20% AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON SOUTHERN BORDER

That figure accounted for the slowest population growth since the coronavirus pandemic, when the U.S. saw a 0.2% increase in population.

By contrast, in the final year of the Biden administration, the population grew by 1% — the fastest since the middle of the second Bush administration in 2006.

Christine Hartley, assistant chief of the Census Bureau’s estimates and projections division, officially said the slowdown was "largely due to a historic decline in net international migration."

HUD CHIEF BLAMES 'UNCHECKED ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION' PRICING-OUT FAMILIES AMID NEW HOUSING REPORT

Domestic birth and death rates, by comparison, remained stable compared with 2024, leading experts to cite net migration figures.

Every state except West Virginia and Montana saw slowing population growth or an acceleration in population decline, if present.

South Carolina was marked as the fastest-growing state, with a net domestic migration increase of more than 66,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House celebrated the goal of "negative net migration" in an official statement in August.

Like DHS, Trump credited his ultimately correct projection to the end of the "migrant invasion" and to mass deportation operations commenced under Secretary Kristi Noem.

Around that time, Noem boasted of 1.6 million illegal immigrants who "left" the U.S. within the first 200 days of Trump’s term. Supporters have said the mass deportation agenda has led to self-deportation, which could account for that particular prose.

"This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump," Noem said.

During a visit to Arizona last year, border czar Tom Homan said 90% of asylum seekers will end up with an order of removal because of a fraudulent claim.

"You can’t demand due process and ignore the decision at the end of that due process, which is an order of removal," he said at the time, according to the Arizona Capitol Times.