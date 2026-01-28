Fox News Poll: Donald Trump starts 2026 with 44% approval

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New year, same take: Voters say the economy is in bad shape, that President Donald Trump’s policies haven’t helped, that he isn’t spending enough time on the economy, and that things are unlikely to get better this year. That’s according to a new Fox News survey released Wednesday.

The poll finds a 54% majority thinks the country is worse off today than it was a year ago compared to 31% who say it is better off. That 23 percentage-point deficit comes from most Democrats (84%) and independents (71%) saying the U.S. is worse off — and a smaller majority of Republicans saying the country is better off (61%).

On a personal level, only one quarter of voters say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, and more than 4 in 10 say the administration’s economic policies have hurt them — about twice the share who say they’ve been helped. Another 4 in 10 think the policies have had no effect. While the number who say they’ve been hurt by Trump’s policies is down 3 points since November, it’s up 22 points compared to his first term (in December 2018).

Three in 10 give the economy positive ratings, but most, 7 in 10, say it is in bad shape. This is exactly how voters rated the economy last January.

To top it off, more voters think the economy will get worse this year rather than better by a 13-point margin (45% worse vs. 32% better). That contrasts with views from a year ago when they were more likely to see the economy getting better by 2 points. Part of the shift is driven by fewer Republicans feeling optimistic now (58% vs. 63% a year ago).

"The president faces two difficult obstacles; the virtually unanimous and intractable opposition of Democrats and the stubbornness of high prices," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who helps conduct Fox News polls with Democrat Chris Anderson. "Republican officeholders think the economic benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill will kick in later this year, which will be critical for GOP prospects in the midterm elections."

Approval of Trump’s overall job performance stands at 44%, unchanged since December. He receives 85% approval among all Republicans and 97% among Republicans who identify as MAGA supporters. Disapproval of the president is at or near all-time highs among White voters (54%), moderates (70%), and independents (78%). Trump’s current approval rating is the same as former President George W. Bush’s at this point in his second term (44%) and two points higher than former President Barack Obama’s (42%).

Part of voter dissatisfaction comes from thinking the president is focused on the wrong things. About 4 in 10 say Trump is spending too much time on foreign policy and almost half feel the same about immigration and border security. By contrast, 7 in 10 think he is not spending enough time on the economy — including nearly half of Republicans and most Democrats and independents.

When asked to say in their own words what Trump’s top priority should be as president, voters are most likely to say the economy or prices. "Resigning" also comes in near the top, as that’s what the largest share of Democrats and many independents say should be his number one task. Still, Democrats, Republicans, and independents agree they want Trump to prioritize the economy over immigration and foreign policy.

That contributes to the president’s ratings remaining low on inflation (35% approve), tariffs (37% approve), and the economy (40% approve). His marks are also underwater on healthcare (37% approve-62% disapprove) and immigration (45-55%), as well as foreign policy (39-61%), Greenland (31-67%), Russia (38-61%), Ukraine (40-59%), Iran (41-57%), and Venezuela (42-57%).

Border security continues to be Trump’s only net positive job rating, as a majority of 52% approves. That’s about the same as it was in November (53%) and December (51%), however, it’s down from a high of 57% approval in September.

Poll-pourri

-- Majorities oppose U.S. military intervention to affect regime change in Iran (59%) and Cuba (64%), and also oppose acquiring Greenland, whether by purchase (65%) or take over (72%).

-- Opinion divides on using military force to bring Venezuelan President Maduro to the U.S. to face drug charges, 51% of voters approve vs. 48% disapprove. Approval stands at 72% among those who have served in the military.

-- Voters have a clear preference for checks and balances regarding military engagement, as 62% think the U.S. Congress should have the final say in authorizing any action, while 36% say that power should be with the president. Views among those who have served in the military are more closely divided: 52% say Congress should have the final say vs. 47% the president.

-- Military veterans have positive views of Trump’s foreign policy as a whole (+16 net approve), as well as on his handling of Venezuela (+21), Iran (+15), Ukraine (+10) and Russia (+2).

-- Fifty-five percent of voters say the U.S. position in the world is worse than it was a year ago, 30% think it’s better now, while 15% say it’s the same. Republicans (59% better), Trump voters (58%), and conservatives (54%) are the only groups with more than half saying the country’s position is better.

Conducted January 23-26, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,005 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (106) and cellphones (645) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (254). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.