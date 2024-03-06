House Speaker Johnson launches fundraising hub to grow GOP House majority after Trump Super Tuesday victories

FIRST ON FOX: House Speaker Mike Johnson launched a fundraising hub in an effort to grow the Republicans’ majority in the House of Representatives in 2024 following former President Trump’s near-sweep of critical Super Tuesday primary contests.

The Trump victories prompted former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday morning.

In a video first obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday afternoon, the House speaker congratulated Trump and declared the former president the GOP nominee.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on now winning primary victories across our country!" Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. "President Trump is our nominee and the American people are ready to return to secure borders, economic prosperity, and peace through strength we experienced under his leadership."

Johnson said he looks forward "to working together to retake the White House and grow our majority in Congress."

"When we grow this majority and when President Trump is returned to the White House – I'm convinced all those things are going to happen – we're going to do a 180-degree turn," Johnson said.

Johnson introduced a new website, growthemajority.com, which details "three reasons why the 2024 election is critical."

"1. The GOP House majority is one of the smallest majorities in American history," the website states. "We only have a razor-thin advantage over Democrats. That means we have to defend EVERY seat we have and gain more to be in a position to reverse the chaos caused by the Biden administration."

Next, the website states that if Republicans "don’t win in 2024, open borders, amnesty, and voting rights for millions of illegal immigrants will be a top priority for Democrats."

And the third point on the website said: "If the Democrats have their way, 2024 may be the last chance to win a majority in both legislative chambers for DECADES."

"The battle to defend and expand our House majority begins right here, right now," the website states, asking voters to donate. "We can’t afford to lose this time around."

The website requests visitors donate "$20.24" in an effort to "expand the majority in 2024." It also gives other more traditional donation amounts, and an "other" section.

The website launch comes after Johnson spent Presidents Day last month with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The two discussed the 2024 election cycle.

"Speaker Johnson met with President Trump in Florida on Monday to discuss growing the majority and securing Republican victories up and down the ballot in November," Johnson campaign spokesman Greg Steele told Fox News Digital on Feb. 20.

Attending the meeting with Johnson was Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s campaign arm. They were in Florida for the House GOP leadership's annual retreat.

House Republican leaders have made an unprecedented show of unity around Trump as he seeks the GOP nomination for president.

Johnson endorsed Trump for president in November last year, days after he won the speaker’s gavel.

