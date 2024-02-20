Speaker Johnson talks 2024 with Trump at Mar-a-Lago as Haley vows to stay in GOP primary

House Speaker Mike Johnson marked President’s Day by meeting with former President Trump about the 2024 election cycle at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Fox News Digital has learned.

It comes as Trump's last major primary opponent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday that she was staying in the race despite losing every contest to Trump so far.

"Speaker Johnson met with President Trump in Florida on Monday to discuss growing the majority and securing Republican victories up and down the ballot in November," Johnson campaign spokesman Greg Steele told Fox News Digital.

TRUMP BLASTS 'CLUBHOUSE POLITICIAN' JUDGE AFTER BEING FINED $350M, DEFENDS THE 'GREAT COMPANY' HE BUILT

Attending the meeting with Johnson was Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s campaign arm. They were in Florida for the House GOP leadership's annual retreat.

The NRCC did not respond to a request for the group's own readout of the meeting. A Trump spokesperson also did not respond to a request for comment.

House Republican leaders have made an unprecedented show of unity around Trump as he seeks the GOP nomination for president. Johnson released a video earlier this month calling on fellow Republicans to coalesce around Trump.

TRUMP HOLDS LARGE DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER HALEY AHEAD OF CRUCIAL SHOWDOWN

"Following victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, the US Virgin Islands, and Nevada, it is time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump, so we can focus on ending the disastrous Biden presidency and growing our majority in Congress," he said in the short clip.

"I am convinced he's going to be the next president of the United States, and I am very much looking forward to that happening."

Johnson endorsed Trump for president in November last year, days after he won the speaker’s gavel. Hudson endorsed him in November 2022.

In addition to being a call for unity, the speaker’s video also appears to be a veiled shot at Haley for staying in the race.

LAST RIVAL STANDING: HALEY FACES BIG CHALLENGE IN HER HOME STATE AGAINST TRUMP

The former South Carolina governor and Trump administration official was defiant during a speech in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday, days before her home state’s primary election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some of you, perhaps a few of you here in the media, came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not – far from it," Haley said. "I’m running for president because we have a country to save."

Fox News Digital reached out to Haley’s campaign for comment on Trump’s meeting with Johnson and Hudson but did not immediately hear back.