GOP Rep. Joe Wilson trumpets 'Make Iraq Great Again!' message

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, shared a message on X in which he declared, "Make Iraq Great Again!"

His post included a graphic featuring the Iraqi flag along with the letters "MIGA," and the phrase "MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN."

An X user wrote in response to Wilson's post, "American first huh?"

"Forget Iraq and worry about Americans," another account wrote when replying to the congressman.

Wilson has been speaking out on social media about various foreign countries, including Iraq and Iran.

Wilson asserts that Iran controls Iraq.

He has been using the phrase "Free Iraq from Iran."

"Iran runs Iraq's government," as well as its "military," "judiciary," "police," and "banks," the U.S. lawmaker declared in a post.

"The great people of Iraq of all religions and ethnicities are the inheritors of an amazing civilization," he said in another post. "They deserve more than to be ruled by the terrorist regime in Iran. Biden abandoned the nonsectarian protest movement in Iraq. We must empower the Iraqi people to Make Iraq Great Again and Free Iraq from Iran."

"Defund Iraq," he declared in another post.

In another post Wilson advocated several policies, one of which is to "Cut all aid to Iraq as long as Iran runs Iraq."

Wilson and some other GOP lawmakers are pushing a proposal for the creation of a $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump.