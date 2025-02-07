House Republicans continue Fani Willis investigation, requesting documents from DA employees

Rep. Jim Jordan, GOP chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., sent employees from the Fulton County District Attorney's office requests Thursday to hand over documents and interviews related to the Jan. 6 Committee as they continue investigating District Attorney Fani Willis.

"The committee previously wrote to District Attorney Willis requesting documents relating to her coordination with the January 6 Select Committee. Because District Attorney Willis has declined to cooperate, the committee must pursue other avenues to obtain this information," a press release states.

Jordan and Loudermilk sent letters to Assistant Chief Investigator Michael Hill, Assistant Chief Investigator Trina Swanson-Lucas, Chief Senior District Attorney Donald Wakeford and Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, requesting "all documents and communications" between the employees and "any member, staff member, agent, or representative of the January 6 Selection Committee."

The letters also request the employees hand over "all documents and communications referring or relating to records in your possession obtained" from the Jan. 6 Committee.

All employees were asked to submit the requested documentation no later than Feb. 20.

The letters sent Thursday say the lawmakers had previously written to Willis "requesting documents relating to her coordination with the January 6 Select Committee."

The lawmakers say they received a letter from Willis in December in which she confirmed the requested documents existed "but declined to produce such materials on the grounds that the materials were 'protected from disclosure by attorney-client privilege, work product privilege, and other common law protections.'"

The DA's office asserted the same claim in a court filing that same month when it declined to turn over any new communications between Willis and special counsel Jack Smith, who had also been investigating alleged efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The filing asserted that the documents either did not exist or were exempt from disclosure under Georgia law.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had previously ordered Willis to produce any records of communication with either Smith or the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 within five business days. In doing so, the judge sided with Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that had filed suit against Willis, determining that Willis had violated the state’s open records act by failing to respond to the lawsuit.

The House Judiciary Committee launched its investigation into whether Willis coordinated with the House Jan. 6 Committee in December 2023. Jordan and Loudermilk took the lead on the probe after learning that Willis’ office "coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee."

The lawmakers said at the time that Willis asked the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 to share evidence with her office.

Willis charged Trump with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hill, Swanson-Lucas, Wakeford, Wooten and the DA's Office but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.