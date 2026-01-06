Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Republican congressman hospitalized after car accident, sources say

The Indiana Republican is responsive and in stable condition, sources say

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Chad Pergram Fox News
Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., has been hospitalized after a car accident, Fox News has learned.

Baird is responsive and in stable condition, Fox News sources said.

Details about the incident remain unclear.

Rep. Jim Baird speaks at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands behind him.

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., has been hospitalized after a car accident, Fox News has learned. Baird is pictured speaking in Washington on June 10, 2025 as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Baird has represented Indiana’s 4th Congressional District since 2019. 

Before entering Congress, Baird served as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and as a Putnam County commissioner before that, from 2006 to 2010.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

