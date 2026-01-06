Republican congressman hospitalized after car accident, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., has been hospitalized after a car accident, Fox News has learned.

Baird is responsive and in stable condition, Fox News sources said.

Details about the incident remain unclear.

Baird has represented Indiana’s 4th Congressional District since 2019.

Before entering Congress, Baird served as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and as a Putnam County commissioner before that, from 2006 to 2010.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.