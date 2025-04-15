House Republican campaign arm touts 'unstoppable momentum' with record fundraising haul

As it aims to defend its razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives in next year's midterm elections, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is off to a fast fundraising start.

The NRCC, which is the House GOP's campaign arm, announced on Tuesday that it "shattered records" with a $21.5 million fundraising haul last month, which it says was the committee's best month of an off-year and the best March in NRCC history.

Last month's fundraising fueled an overall $36.7 million haul during the January-March first quarter of 2025. The NRCC showcased that its fundraising in the past three months was its strongest off-year first quarter, outpacing by nearly $11 million what it brought in during the same period in the 2024 election cycle.

The NRCC also highlighted that it had $23.9 million cash on hand heading into April and that it had paid down its debt to $4.5 million, which it said was ahead of its pace in the 2024 cycle.

"The NRCC is on offense and fueled by unstoppable momentum and widespread support," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella emphasized.

Marinella claimed that "while out of touch House Democrats are fighting amongst themselves, we're charging toward 2026 with unmatched energy, ready to grow our House majority and continue delivering results for the American people."

The NRCC's first-quarter haul does not include the eye-popping $35.2 million it says it brought in at a fundraiser earlier this month in the nation's capital that was headlined by President Donald Trump. Those funds will be included in the committee's second quarter figures.

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) had yet to announce its first quarter fundraising at the time this report was posted. The DCCC outraised the NRCC $11.1 million to $9.2 million in February fundraising.

Republicans currently control the House with a fragile 220-213 majority, with two blue-leaning vacant seats likely to be back in the hands of Democrats when special elections in those districts are held later this year.

Fundraising is a crucial component to the GOP's game plan to keep control.

When asked what concerns him the most when it comes to defending the House majority, NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson said in a Fox News Digital interview earlier this month that "Democrats have a structural advantage when it comes to fundraising. They always seem to have just mountains of money. So I think the amount of money the Democrats raise is probably the only thing that really concerns me."

"We have to raise enough money to keep up with the Democrats and make sure that our candidates can get their message out," Hudson emphasized.

Hudson, a North Carolina Republican and 12-year veteran of the House, said that "the President understands that he's got to keep the House majority in the midterm so that he has a four-year runway, instead of a two-year runway to get his agenda enacted."

Pointing to the House Democratic leader , Hudson added, "Speaker Hakeem Jeffries would fight President Trump on every front, and it would be really difficult for him to achieve his agenda. President Trump understands it's important to hold the House and he's, he's been extremely helpful to us and we appreciate it."

The DCCC is taking aim at nearly three dozen Republican-held seats in the chamber as it aims to win back the majority. Earlier this month, the House Democrats' campaign arm released its initial 2026 target list, which included 35 GOP-controlled seats, and launched an effort to fundraise for the party's eventual nominees in each of the districts.

The DCCC emphasized that their moves signal that "Democrats are on offense and poised to win the majority in 2026."