House GOP leader McCarthy showcases summer vacation spent boosting GOP candidates in push to win back majority

FIRST ON FOX: It was definitely a working summer vacation for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

As he aims to win back the House majority in November’s midterm elections, McCarthy spent the August congressional recess on the campaign trail, helping to support and raise money for Republican candidates.

Now, McCarthy’s political team is spotlighting some metrics — shared first with Fox News on Wednesday — on how the House GOP leader spent his summer vacation.

McCarthy campaigned with 54 Republican candidates and 53 GOP incumbents in 24 states over 45 days this summer. And the coast-to-coast tour was lucrative, with $12 million raised for candidates and members, according to McCarthy’s aides.

"It was an honor spending the August recess on the campaign trail with over 100 members and candidates. Throughout my travels from Oregon to Rhode Island, voters are fired up and ready to make their voices heard to stop Democrats' runaway inflation, secure our borders, and reduce the rise in violent crime," McCarthy said in a statement.

And taking aim at House Democrats, McCarthy charged that "the incompetence under one-party Democrat rule has been disastrous to us here at home and abroad, and we can do better — and we will do better. I’m confident come November 8th we will fire Pelosi and elect a Republican majority in the People's House."

House Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in November’s elections to win back the majority they lost during the 2018 midterms.