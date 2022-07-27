House GOP Leader McCarthy meets with caucus on 'Commitment to America' midterm strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Tuesday discussed Republicans' planned "Commitment to America" 2022 midterm agenda with members during a conference meeting Wednesday, as the party sets itself for a rollout this fall.

According to a source in the room, the presentation was not of any complete plan but rather of policy areas that McCarthy, R-Calif., asked members to get feedback on from constituents during August.

The GOP "Commitment to America," is modeled after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America" from 1994. Wednesday's meeting comes about a month and a half before the mid-September timeframe when Gingrich rolled out his plan in 1994.

Republicans this year are optimistic they can have a wave election like the one in 1994, especially with high inflation they blame on Democrats and low approval ratings for President Biden. This plan would effectively serve as a legislative framework for the first months of a new GOP majority, as the Gingrich plan did nearly 30 years ago.

Gingrich himself hyped up the plan during a Monday speech at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C. And House GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, R-La., said the plan has been in the works for a long time.

"We've been working on it for many months, we had task forces set up within the House Republican Conference, areas of expertise and specialty for members that have been working to combine this into a package, not unlike what Newt Gingrich and the majority did back in the 90s," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Johnson said the GOP plan will likely have some differences from a plan rolled by National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Rick Scott, R-Fla., earlier this year.

"We began from scratch in the House and created our own document," he said. "We've all been out doing town halls in our districts and hearing from our constituents, we know what's on the hearts and minds of the American people."