Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

House Ethics Committee says no agreement reached on releasing Matt Gaetz report

Former Rep Matt Gaetz is in the Senate today as part of his DOJ confirmation process

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Gaetz meets with GOP senators on Capitol Hill as questions swirl over ethics report Video

Gaetz meets with GOP senators on Capitol Hill as questions swirl over ethics report

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on Vice President-elect JD Vance's efforts to shore up support for President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks as the House Ethics Committee debates releasing a report on attorney general pick Matt Gaetz.

The House Ethics Committee has not reached an agreement to release its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., the panel’s chairman told reporters on Wednesday.

The bipartisan panel met behind closed doors for over two hours. Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., the last to leave the room, said, "There was not an agreement by the committee to release the report."

Other members who left said little, with Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., telling reporters that deliberations were ongoing but he "can’t discuss" them.

The Wednesday meeting comes the same day that Gaetz is visiting Senate offices on Capitol Hill to kick off the confirmation process to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

MATT GAETZ FACES GOP SENATE OPPOSITION AFTER TRUMP SELECTION FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz has been the subject of multiple investigations. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The House Ethics Committee's inquiry into Gaetz abruptly ended last week when he resigned from Congress hours after being named President-elect Trump's nominee for attorney general.

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in his announcement last Wednesday.

The probe began in 2021 and stems from accusations of illicit drug use and sex with a minor. 

MIKE JOHNSON WINS REPUBLICAN SUPPORT TO BE HOUSE SPEAKER AGAIN AFTER TRUMP ENDORSEMENT

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Trump tapped Gaetz to be attorney general. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

The DOJ, which Gaetz has been tapped to lead, ultimately did not press charges. Gaetz himself has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

But pressure has been building on the normally secretive ethics panel to release its report, with senators who will be key to Gaetz getting the attorney general role expressing interest in seeing it before making their judgments.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., notably, has said he does not believe the report should be released.

JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS 'DISHONEST'

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the report on Gaetz should not be released. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Speaker of the House is not involved with those things. I am reacting to media reports that a report is currently in some draft form and was going to be released on what is now a former member of the House," Johnson said Friday.

"I do not believe that that is an appropriate thing. It doesn't follow our rules and traditions and there is a reason for that. That would open up Pandora's box and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution, so that's my position."

Meanwhile, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., announced he plans to introduce a privileged resolution to force a House vote on releasing the Gaetz report.

"The allegations against Matt Gaetz are serious. They are credible. The House Ethics Committee has spent years conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of it," Casten said in a statement. "This information must be made available for the Senate to provide its constitutionally required advice and consent."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics