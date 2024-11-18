Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives Politics

House Ethics Committee plans to discuss probe into Gaetz after resignation from Congress

Former Rep Matt Gaetz tapped to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general

By Elizabeth Elkind , Aubrie Spady , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Karl Rove says it's 'highly unlikely' Matt Gaetz gets confirmed Video

Karl Rove says it's 'highly unlikely' Matt Gaetz gets confirmed

'Sunday Night in America' panelists Karl Rove and Guy Benson discuss the timing of Matt Gaetz's resignation from Congress.

The House Ethics Committee may meet on Wednesday to discuss its investigation into allegations against now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz one week after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to be the next attorney general.

The meeting comes after a woman reportedly told the Ethics Committee that she had sexual relations with Gaetz when she was 17 years old, according to ABC News.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had previously spoken to the woman, now in her 20s, as part of its yearslong investigation into Gaetz related to accusations of sex trafficking and obstruction of justice, according to the outlet.

The House Ethics Committee was investigating the accusations and was expected to vote on whether to release the committee's report into Gaetz last Friday. However, the meeting did not take place after Gaetz announced his immediate resignation from Congress just two days prior.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/File)

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., chair of the House Ethics Committee, told reporters after Gaetz's nomination that his panel would lose jurisdiction over the Florida Republican if he left Congress.

"If Mr. Gaetz were to resign because he is taking a position with the administration as the attorney general, then the Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction at that point," Guest said before news of Gaetz leaving. "Once we lose jurisdiction, there would not be a report that would be issued. That's not unique to this case."

Following his resignation from Congress, officials debated whether the investigation findings should be released ahead of Gaetz's confirmation hearing.

Several Republicans, including GOP senators critical in determining his confirmation, have said the report should be released if Gaetz were to go through the attorney general vetting process.

Rep. Michael Guest

Rep. Michael Guest (Andrew Harnik/File)

A spokesperson for Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who presides over the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he has advocated for the report's release to the public.

"There is longstanding precedent for releasing ethics investigation materials after a member resigns, whether in the House or Senate," said Josh Sorbe. "The now-former congressman shouldn’t be able to resign away an ethics investigation involving allegations of grave misconduct, especially when he will be nominated to be our country’s top law enforcement officer."

A House Republican told Politico on condition of anonymity that Gaetz was stepping down from Congress to "stymie the ethics investigation that is coming out in one week."

However, at a press conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Gaetz told him he resigned abruptly to expedite the process of filling his House seat through a special election.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP/File)

The House Ethics Committee's investigation into Gaetz, which began in 2021, stems from accusations of illicit drug use and sex with a minor. The DOJ, which Gaetz has been tapped to lead, ultimately did not press charges, and Gaetz has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Johnson has said he does not believe the report should be released.

"The speaker of the House is not involved with those things. I am reacting to media reports that a report is currently in some draft form and was going to be released on what is now a former member of the House. I do not believe that that is an appropriate thing," the House speaker said.

"That would open up Pandora's box, and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution, so that's my position."

Fox News' Daniel Scully contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

