Trump taps Matt Gaetz for attorney general

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as his pick for attorney general.

If confirmed, Gaetz will head up the Justice Department after Trump is sworn in for his second term in January.

Early contenders for the post included sitting U.S. senators, former Justice Department personnel and at least one top White House adviser from Trump's first term.

Trump first announced his nomination in a post on Truth Social, saying Gaetz "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Gaetz confirmed the nomination on the social media site, X, adding "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!"

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Gaetz for his experience on the House Judiciary Committee, where he said Gaetz "played a key role" in "defeating the Russia, Russia Hoax," and exposing what Trump described as "alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization."

"He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law."

Gaetz graduated from William & Mary College of Law and passed the Florida bar exam in 2008.

DEPARTMENT LOOKING TO WIND DOWN TRUMP CRIMINAL CASES AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

"He's going to want someone who he knows, likes and trusts," Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Fox News about the role last week. "He's going to want someone who was there from the beginning."

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.