Homan says Biden should be 'embarrassed' after inheriting most secure border in decades

The Biden administration should be "embarrassed" about their immigration policies after "inheriting the most secure border" in decades, Fox News contributor Tom Homan said on Wednesday.

"They should be embarrassed. The American people can do the math. The apprehensions are over 100,000, that's triple of what it was a year ago under Trump policies. Actions speak louder than words," the former acting ICE director told "Fox & Friends."

"They can say anything they want to say. But when you release thousands of people in the United States, some even have COVID and you don't want to detain them. This is a clear message to the world."

Biden’s administration has wound down the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), ended construction of the border wall, and restarted catch-and-release – by which migrants are released into the U.S. interior. That practice was ended by the Trump administration in 2019.

It has kept in place Title 42 protections – which allow for migrants to be turned around quickly due to the coronavirus pandemic – but it has so far not sought to apply them to unaccompanied children.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., along with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Saturday it will begin "Operation Lone Star" in response to what they claim is a lack of response and loosening of immigration policy from the federal government. The program will send law enforcement personnel and resources to "high threat areas" along the border "to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas."

Homan said that the Biden administration "inherited" the most secure border he's seen in his 35-year career.

"So they're lying to the American people," Homan said.

Homan slammed the Biden administration for "crippling ICE."

"Look, it doesn't take a genius to realize when you make promises that we’re going to have amnesty. We're going to fix DACA. We'll give you free health care. They already crippled ICE. 90% of their authority has been taken away because there's no interior enforcement. They're being released as quickly as possible from the border."