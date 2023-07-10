Hochul vows New York's severe weather conditions are 'new normal': 'Impacts of climate change'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday warned that severe weather conditions, including the heavy rain and flooding that are drenching the Northeast, should be considered the "new normal."

"Make no mistake: This is our new normal," Hochul tweeted. "We are the first generation to feel the impacts of climate change & the last generation with a shot at doing anything about it."

"Our first responders are being asked to manage more weather events than ever before," she wrote. "On behalf of all New Yorkers, thank you to everyone who is working to keep us safe."

Hochul, a Democrat, provided an update on the storms that are causing widespread flooding in the Mid-Hudson and Finger Lakes regions, with more than eight inches of rain falling within a 24-hour period in some locations. The governor said the state is facing simultaneous weather emergencies: southern New York is recovering from Sunday night’s damage; heavy rain is effecting Mid-Hudson, the Capital Region and North Country; and a flood watch is in effect for most of eastern New York through Tuesday night.

At a press conference in Highland Falls, N.Y., on Monday, Hochul addressed the "extraordinary weather event" that she said has "devastated communities throughout the Hudson Valley."

"Nine months ago, the heavens opened up, and we had more snow fall in a 24-hour period in the state of New York than had happened in history. Literally a few weeks ago, we saw the skies again bring upon us some of the most unhealthy air from the fires just north of here in Canada than we’ve seen in a generation. And once again the skies opened up and brought so much rain – nine inches of rain in this community – that they’re calling this a 1,000-year event," Hochul said. "It’s only the second time ever that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency. The last time was Hurricane Ida. My friends, this is the new normal."

In the past several hours, Hochul said she spoke with the White House, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., as the state will be requesting assistance for infrastructure repairs. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also be tapped to assist with any damage at the U.S. Military Academy West Point, Hochul tweeted.

"Orange County experienced a 1-in-1,000-year weather event last night. The rain has subsided, but the crisis is not over," Hochul tweeted Monday. "I just toured the area — there's significant damage to homes, businesses, & infrastructure. A State of Emergency is in place for Orange & Ontario Counties."

The state deployed more than 1,000 emergency workers to assist local governments, and New York State Police saved people from cars and helped evacuate more than 700 train passengers in Putnam County.

Hochul said road closures are in place in Orange, Westchester, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties as the state Department of Transportation works on repairs.

Parts of the Metro North’s Hudson and Harlem lines were also suspended as of Monday.

"As ongoing extreme weather conditions continue in Northeast New York, the Lake Champlain region is at greatest risk for flash flooding," the governor wrote. "As we’ve seen, conditions can change in an instant. New Yorkers should take this seriously & prepare."

At Hochul's direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center and State Fire Operations Center on Sunday to support local requests for assistance.

Additional state agencies deployed personnel and equipment to assist local response to flash flooding in both the Mid-Hudson and Finger Lakes regions.