The Hitchhiker's Guide to how Congress may try to discipline judges who rule against Trump

House Republicans are dedicated to pushing Trump's agenda through Congress

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Judge halting Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act is 'brazenly ignoring' Supreme Court precedent: Gregg Jarrett Video

Judge halting Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act is 'brazenly ignoring' Supreme Court precedent: Gregg Jarrett

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett on legal precedent surrounding the Alien Enemies Act, particularly as the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is slated to hear oral arguments in high-profile deportation suit involving Venezuelan nationals.

Congressional Republicans are searching for a way to discipline or rein in federal judges, whom they believe have exceeded their authority. 

House Republicans will have to wrestle with a push by some conservatives to impeach judges who have ruled against President Donald Trump. 

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, has drafted an article of impeachment for Judge James Boasberg over his suspension of some deportations.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: IMPEACHAPlOOZA IS HERE TO STAY 

Donald Trump and Brandon Gill

Rep. Brandon Gill, left, has filed an impeachment resolution against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, inset. (Getty Images)

Some conservatives are pushing impeachment for Boasberg and several other judges they believe exceeded their authority. 

The House Republican leadership does not want to deal with impeachment, and it’s unclear if the House would ever have the votes to impeach. Conservatives could try to go over the heads of the GOP brass and put impeachment on the floor by making the resolution privileged. However, Republican leaders could try to euthanize that effort by moving to send the impeachment articles to committee. Thus, the vote is on the motion to send the articles to committee, not on impeachment. 

BUSH DOJ LAWYER WARNS TRUMP ADMIN AGAINST ‘TERRIBLE MISTAKE’ IN JUDICIAL STANDOFF

Split of President Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg

President Donald Trump, left, and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. (Getty Images)

That said, the administration appears to prefer a remedy offered by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. Issa’s bill would limit the scope of rulings by these judges. 

Moreover, it’s unclear that the House would ever have the votes to impeach, and even if they did, a Senate trial would end without conviction. It takes 67 votes to convict in an impeachment trial. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

