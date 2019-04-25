Sean Hannity: Imagine if the Clintons are guilty of all the crimes they have accused Trump of committing

The Democratic Party is officially a dumpster fire of far-left radicalism, spinning in a thousand different directions, clamoring for impeachment fantasies, subpoena stunts and, of course, far-left socialism, the likes of which would destroy this country. President Trump is standing strong against this never-ending harassment and has vowed to fight every single step of the way -- the right thing to do. .



Still, Operation "Crossfire Hurricane" -- the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia -- has now officially morphed into "Crossfire Boomerang" for the Clintons, the Democrats and all "Deep State" actors that abused power. The spotlight now shines brighter on her bought -and-paid for Russian lies, along with major new developments surrounding the notorious email server, involving Barack Obama, Anthony Weiner and more.

We have learned from the Washington Examiner that Robert Mueller's report contains a claim that Russians recorded then-President Bill Clinton having phone sex with Monica Lewinsky back in the 1990s. Wow. The explosion allegedly, purportedly is in a redacted section of the report released to the public.

According to sources talking to Examiner, the redaction comes on page 109 of Mueller's report and references a meeting between Jared Kushner and a Russian publisher, where he detailed this claim. Remember, Ken Starr in his 1998 report, identified at least 17 phone sex call conversations between 1996 and 1997 and wrote that President Clinton "suspected that foreign embassy was tapping his telephone." But he did it anyway, even proposing, "cover stories" to Lewinsky if it turned out they were actually being monitored.

Now, so far, the special counsel at the Department of Justice is refusing to comment. But wouldn't it be something to hear the boomerang? After all the media hysteria surrounding Trump and Russia and Stormy, Stormy, Stormy Daniels -- the lies, the conspiracy theories, the phony dossier, Uranium One. Wouldn't it be something if it was the Clintons who were totally compromised all along? Imagine if everything they were accusing Trump of was actually true about them.

We already know the Clinton campaign was colluding with the Russians in 2016. Yes, they paid for a dirty Steele dossier with Russian lies. Hillary was the one that used the private secret server that put our national security at risk. We believe six foreign intelligence agencies hacked into that, and even now the story is taking a bigger turn.



According to Judicial Watch, former senior FBI official Bill Priestap admitted under oath in court-ordered discovery that the agency found Clinton email records from her private server in the Obama White House, specifically the executive office of President Obama. Now, again, we ask: What did Obama know and when did he know it? We're the first to ask and we do need an answer.

The story doesn't stop there because we also have confirmation that nearly 49,000 Clinton emails were found on Anthony Weiner's laptop. And they all weren't about grandkids, yoga, a wedding and a funeral, as she claimed.

So, what does this all mean? That Barack Obama now appears to be more firmly implicated in Clinton's email scheme than previously thought. Remember, they talked about "one high ranking official" in the scandal. We know Obama emailed Hillary on her private server.



And the great irony in all of this is that Hillary still thinks she did nothing wrong. But is she sure that President Trump obstructed justice. You can't make this up.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on April 24, 2019.