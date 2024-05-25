Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

THE CLINTONS

Hillary Clinton swipes Democrats, gives Republicans 'credit': 'Nothing like it on our side'

Hillary Clinton called the 2024 presidential election 'existential'

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Maryland Democratic Senate candidate says there should be no limits on late-term abortion Video

Maryland Democratic Senate candidate says there should be no limits on late-term abortion

Maryland Democratic Senate Nominee Angela Alsobrooks held a press conference at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore on Tuesday to discuss abortion rights. (WBFF)

Hillary Clinton had some tough words for her fellow Democrats for their failure to protect abortion rights in the years leading up to Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court. 

In an interview with The New York Times, Clinton, 76, discussed her forthcoming book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America" and what she believed a second Trump administration will look like. 

The former Democratic presidential candidate accused her party of being too complacent by underestimating the formidable strength of the pro-life movement in the lead-up to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, when the Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of legalized abortion at the federal level. 

"We didn’t take it seriously, and we didn’t understand the threat," Clinton said. "Most Democrats, most Americans, did not realize we are in an existential struggle for the future of this country."

In an interview with the New York Times, Hillary Clinton recently discussed her forthcoming book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Clinton argued that Democrats failed to pass legislation codifying abortion rights into federal law — even when they controlled the Senate — because they could not fathom that abortion rights would ever be at risk. 

Clinton said she gave the right credit for never giving up. She lamented that Democrats lacked the organization and funding for institutions like The Federalist Society to counter the right’s influence.  

"[The right is] relentless. You know, they take a loss, they get back up, they regroup, they raise more money," Clinton said. "It’s tremendously impressive the way that they operate. And we have nothing like it on our side." 

HILLARY CLINTON SLAMMED BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT FOR ‘DISMISSIVE’ REMARKS ABOUT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS

Clinton said she was dismissed as alarmist when she predicted in 2016, that a Trump presidency would lead to abortion rights being overturned. She predicted that many would dismiss her again this election cycle, which she described as "existential." 

"I mean, if we don’t make the right decision in this election in our country, we may never have another actual election," Clinton said. "I will put that out there because I believe it. And if we no longer have another actual election, we will be governed by a small minority of right-wing forces that are well organized and well-funded and are getting exactly what they want in terms of turning the clock back on women."

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton speaks during the "A Special Evening With Hillary Clinton," Feb. 19, in Berlin, Germany.  (Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

The interview’s publication comes days after former President Trump said he "will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control," and vowed to ensure the Republican Party would not support a ban on any contraceptives. 

Last month, the GOP hopeful emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. He also affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization. 

He qualified that Republicans "should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies." 

President Biden and his re-election campaign have alleged that Trump will support a nationwide abortion ban and put restrictions on contraception. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest Fox News Poll shows that the issue of abortion is the biggest single issue among self-described Democrats (24%), suburban women (24%), self-described very liberals (23%), Black voters (17%), those with a college degree (17%), and voters under age 30 (16%). 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics