Trump says he 'will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control' or other contraceptives

Former President Trump said he has never and "will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control," and vowed to ensure the Republican Party would not support a ban on any contraceptives.

"I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives," Trump posted on his Truth Social Tuesday.

TRUMP SAYS ABORTION SHOULD BE DECIDED BY THE STATES, 'WILL OF THE PEOPLE'

"This is a Democrat fabricated lie, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION, because they have nothing else to run on except FAILURE, POVERTY, AND DEATH," Trump posted.

He added: "I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!"

Trump's comments came after he was asked during an interview with a local Pittsburgh station KDKA whether he supports any restrictions on a person’s right to contraception.

"We’re looking at that and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly," Trump said during the interview.

When asked if he would support restrictions to emergency contraception, Trump responded, "Things really do have a lot to do with the states and some states are going to have different policies than others."

Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika slammed Trump Tuesday, saying "women across the country are already suffering from Donald Trump’s post-Roe nightmare, and if he wins a second term, it’s clear he wants to go even further by restricting access to birth control and emergency contraceptives."

FOX NEWS POLL: ABORTION, ECONOMY, AND BORDER SECURITY ARE TOP DEAL-BREAKERS IN 2024 ELECTIONS

"It’s not enough for Trump that women’s lives are being put at risk, doctors are being threatened with jail time, and extreme bans are being enacted with no exceptions for rape or incest. He wants to rip away our freedom to access birth control too," Chitika continued. "While Trump works overtime to roll back the clock and rip away women’s freedoms, President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting nonstop to protect access to birth control and women’s right to make their own personal health care decisions."

But Trump, last month, emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion — so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. He also affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state," Trump said last month. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks… at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also said that the Republican Party "should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies," stressing that "IVF is an important part of that."

President Biden and his re-election campaign have said Trump will support a nationwide abortion ban and put restrictions on contraception.