©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton receives endorsements that could help her in Virginia, Arizona

Serafin Gómez
By Serafin Gómez, | Fox News
RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 27: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a campaign rally at Wake Technical Community College on September 27, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hillary Clinton is campaigning in North Carolina a day after facing off with republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the first presidential debate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Raleigh, NC – After a debate performance on Monday night that has revitalized and given new momentum to Hillary Clinton's previously plateauing presidential bid, the Democratic nominee received another bit of good news: two significant endorsements that could help her in the two important battleground states of Virginia and Arizona, both Republican strongholds in previous election cycles.

Former GOP Virginia Senator John Warner, who served in the U.S. Senate for five terms, was announcing his support for Clinton on Wednesday, at an event in Northern Virginia with her running mate and fellow Virginian U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. It is the first time that Warner, considered a moderate during his tenure in the Senate, has endorsed a Democrat over a fellow Republican in a presidential contest.

"For 30 years, Virginians trusted John Warner in the Senate, and for good reason: he has dedicated his life to defending our country, from serving in the Navy in World War II to chairing the Senate Armed Services Committee, where I had the honor of working with him to support our men and women in uniform and their families," Hillary Clinton said in a statement to Fox News Channel. "I am proud to have John's support and to know that someone with his decades of experience would trust me with the weighty responsibility of being Commander in Chief."

Clinton also received another surprising endorsement from the Arizona Republic's editorial board. The newspaper has not endorsed a Democrat over a Republican since its inception of 1890 — before it was even a state.

"Hillary Clinton knows how to lead with intelligence, decorum and perspective," the editorial board's endorsement states.

"The 2016 Republican candidate is not conservative and he is not qualified."

Clinton was campaigning Wednesday with former primary opponent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.

Serafin Gómez is a White House Producer for FOX News Channel, who also covered the 2016 election as a Special Events & Politics producer and former special campaign correspondent for Fox News Latino. Fin formerly worked as the Miami Bureau Producer for Fox News Channel where he covered Florida Politics & Latin America. Follow him on Twitter: @Finnygo
   