Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal residence in Scotland last week, leading tens of millions of mourners to pay their respects across the globe.

"I think Nancy Pelosi is the gutsiest woman in politics right now," Clinton told host Dana Bash on Sunday.

"She has shown, through all kinds of turmoil and challenge, what it means to — somewhat like the Queen to be drawing an analogy here — get up every day, put on those high heels she wears, suit up to fight for the values and ideals that she strongly believes in," she continued.

Clinton went on to discuss the multiple times she spoke with the Queen, who she had met while as First Lady during President Bill Clinton's term and as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

"One of my favorite memories is when Bill and I stayed with her and Prince Philip on the Britannia, what used to be the royal yacht, as we commemorated the 50th anniversary of D-Day. So we were in close quarters," Clinton said.

"The Queen Mother was there. It was just like being with a family that was having a good time together despite the solemnity of the occasion," she continued.

President Joe Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the Queen's funeral on September 19. The Queen had served as reigning monarch for 70 years, defining the role for generations of English people and her constituents across the globe.