Hillary Clinton suggests talks with Iran as Trump threatens force

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton indicated Monday that the United States should be engaging in more diplomacy with Iran.

"You know Winston Churchill famously said in his typical quotable fashion: 'jaw, jaw, jaw is always better than war, war, war,'" the former secretary of state said when asked on Monday about Iran and President Trump's handling of that situation. She was attending a memorial service for Democratic Rep. Ellen Tauscher, who died in April.

While she didn't specifically mention Trump, her comments came as he threatened the rogue nation in an apparent response to its provocations.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" he tweeted on Sunday.

Trump caught criticism, including from Clinton, in 2018 when he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal that relieved sanctions in exchange for limits on the country's nuclear program.

"Pulling out of the Iran deal is a big mistake," she said in May of 2018. "It makes America less safe and less trusted. Iran is now more dangerous."

"That is what we did with the Iran negotiations -- put a lid on Iran's nuclear program," she said Monday in an apparent reference to her efforts during the Obama administration. "That is what we should still be doing."

Although Trump has threatened military action, he also has urged Iranians to come to the table and negotiate over its nuclear program. After Trump's threats, Iran announced it quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production but said it would keep production below the level mandated by the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.