Heritage Foundation president blasts Biden soul of a nation speech: 'Division and dishonesty'

The president of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation blasted President Joe Biden’s recent address on the "soul of a nation" as the continuation of a "pattern of division and dishonesty."

"For nearly 50 years, Biden has shown that his words, when they’re even his to begin with, are nothing but empty Swamp doublespeak," Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts said in response to Biden’s speech where the president accused supporters of former President Donald Trump of waging an "assault on American democracy."

"It’s ironic that the man who claims he wants to ‘unite’ the country has spent most of his political career, and certainly his presidency, trying to divide it," Roberts added.

"Tonight, he continued this pattern of division and dishonesty, trying to turn Americans against each other further," Roberts continued. "Perhaps it’s time for all Americans to realize that our enemy is not our neighbor or our coworker, but the power-mad Washington elite who thrive off our division."

In his speech, Biden said he ran for president because he believed "we were in a battle for the soul of this nation" and he still believes that is true today.

According to Roberts, Biden was correct about that statement but with one important caveat.

"Joe Biden did get one thing right tonight—we are indeed fighting a battle for the soul of our nation," Roberts said. "The problem is, he’s fighting on the wrong side."

Roberts pointed out past comments from Biden he says were divisive including declaring the coronavirus pandemic as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" while also accusing Biden of telling divisive lies such as calling the United States’ chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan an "extraordinary success."

"If anyone is a danger to the soul of this nation, and what America represents in the story of human history, it’s Joe Biden and those enabling him," Roberts said. "That’s why Heritage will remain on offense every single day, fighting back against the radical, destructive policies the Left is trying to ram down our throats. That fight will only grow more intense, but we intend to win."

Biden's Thursday night was widely criticized by conservatives who accused the president of demagoguery and divisiveness.

"Tonight, Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive & angry speech that was detached from the reality of his political failures," Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.