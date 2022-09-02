Sen. Kennedy blasts 'Biden the politician' over 'cynical' speech: 'Age does not guarantee wisdom'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called on Americans to "go vote" after hearing President Biden's campaign-style speech, saying on "Fox & Friends" Friday that the president missed an opportunity to address serious problems and, instead, used the time to make a political speech attacking many Americans.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I'd make three points. Number one, after listening to the president's speech, I really understand why it's an unassailable fact that age does not guarantee wisdom. Number two, President Biden we saw last night was really every inch Joe Biden the politician. His speech was a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid. And number three, I thought to myself, what a missed opportunity to talk to the American people straight up about the reasons when they lie down and sleep at night, they can't. He could have talked about crime, inflation, learning loss by our children, the mountains of fentanyl coming across the border, killing our teenagers. Instead, he chose to say to the American people, 'If you don't agree with me about higher taxes, more government, if you don't agree with me that moms are birthing people, if you don't agree with me that government has a constitutional right to talk to your five-year-old about sexuality, you're a bad person, and you're not even an American.' And after it was over, I said to myself, it's really true. I've said this before, but the water's not going to clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek, and no one is coming to save us but ourselves. I hope people will go vote.

