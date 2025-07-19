Heritage Foundation founder Edwin J. Feulner dies at 83

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Edwin J. Feulner, a prominent figure in the American conservative movement and co-founder and former president of the Heritage Foundation, died on Friday at the age of 83.

Feulner served as the organization's president from 1977 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2018. He was well known for transforming the once-obscure think tank into one of the most influential policy powerhouses in Washington, D.C.

He was its longest-serving president after helping to create the Washington, D.C.-based think tank in 1973.

"Ed Feulner was more than a leader—he was a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order," Heritage President Kevin Roberts and Board of Trustees Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby said in a joint statement. "His unwavering love of country and his determination to safeguard the principles that made America the freest, most prosperous nation in human history shaped every fiber of the conservative movement—and still do."

DAVID GERGEN, TRUSTED WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR TO 4 US PRESIDENTS ACROSS DECADES, DIES AT 83

The group had organized Project 2025, a controversial initiative that offered right-wing policy recommendations for the second Trump administration. Feulner co-wrote the initiative's afterward and he and Roberts met with President Donald Trump ahead of last year's election. Feulner was also on Trump's transition team ahead of his first term.

Under his leadership, Heritage instituted a new model of conservative policy advocacy. This helped shape Reagan-era reforms and pushed market-based ideas into political mainstream. Feulner has remained active through Project 2025 and a transition plan for a second Trump term which is drawing praise and criticism for its hardline policy proposals.

An author of nine books and a former congressional aide, he was also involved in various other conservative organizations.

"Whether he was bringing together the various corners of the conservative movement at meetings of the Philadelphia Society, or launching what is now the Heritage Strategy Forum, Ed championed a bold, 'big-tent conservatism,'" Roberts and Andel-Gaby wrote. "He believed in addition, not subtraction. Unity, not uniformity. One of his favorite mantras was 'You win through multiplication and addition, not through division and subtraction.' His legacy is not just the institution he built, but the movement he helped grow—a movement rooted in faith, family, freedom, and the founding. "

"His 'Feulnerisms' still resonate in the halls of Heritage—where they will always be remembered. 'People are policy,' for instance— the heartbeat of his mission—to equip, encourage, and elevate a new generation of conservative leaders, not just in Washington, but across this great country," the statement continued. "And we still remember his adjuration to never be complacent or discouraged: 'In Washington, there are no permanent victories and no permanent defeats.'"

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR MISS KAY MAKES 'UNBELIEVABLE' HEALTH TURNAROUND AFTER BELOVED HUSBAND'S DEATH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roberts and Andel-Gaby vowed to honor Feulner's life by "carrying his mission forward with courage, integrity, and determination."

"Thank you for showing us what one faithful, fearless man can do when he refuses to cede ground in the fight for self-governance," the leaders said of Feulner.

Heritage did not disclose Feulner's cause of death.

Feulner is survived by his wife Lina, as well as their children and grandchildren.