Hegseth ties Iran rescue to Easter story and Jesus Christ: 'A pilot reborn'

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Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth drew parallels between the rescue mission of an Air Force officer shot down in Iran on Good Friday and Jesus Christ's death and resurrection.

Hegseth spoke Monday during President Donald Trump's press conference centered on the Easter weekend rescue mission. He described how the airman "evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy."

"When he was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple and it was powerful. He sent a message: 'God is good,'" Hegseth said. "In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through."

Hegseth continued to describe the experience of the airman, suggesting that it was a spiritual experience for the service member.

TRUMP TOUTS AIRMAN RESCUE MISSION, BOASTS IRAN COULD BE 'TAKEN OUT IN 1 NIGHT'

"You see, shot down on a Friday —Good Friday — hidden in a cave — a crevice — all of Saturday and rescued on Sunday," Hegseth said. "Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday, a pilot reborn. All home and accounted for. A nation rejoicing. God is good."

Throughout the press conference, Trump also gave thanks to God for the success of the rescue mission, claiming multiple times that "God was watching us."

'GOD IS GOOD': INSIDE THE HIGH-RISK US MISSION TO SAVE A WOUNDED AIRMAN SHOT DOWN IN IRAN

On Friday, Iran shot down a F-15EF-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet. The pilot and weapons systems officer ejected. A rescue mission was immediately deployed, and the pilot was rescued later that day.

The Iranian government soon became aware of the U.S. military crash, posting photos online. Meanwhile, the weapons systems officer avoided being captured by hiding in a mountain crevice. He climbed 7,000 feet to his hiding spot and remained missing for nearly 48 hours before being rescued in a coordinated effort involving 155 aircraft.

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"No American lives were lost," Hegseth said. "We leave no man behind. And that is not luck. It's the result of unmatched training, superior technology and unbreakable warrior ethos and sheer American grit. Our special operators, pilots and support crews performed with near perfection under fire, and they were lethal."

"Just ask any Iranian soldier who dared attempt to get anywhere near that pilot before or during that mission. Death from above. Our troops turned a potential tragedy into a resounding demonstration of American resolve and capability."