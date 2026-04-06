Trump touts airman rescue mission, boasts Iran could be 'taken out in 1 night'

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President Donald Trump touted the "historic" rescue of the downed F-15E airmen behind enemy lines and issued a warning to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday night's 8 p.m. ET deadline or face being "taken out."

"This is a rescue that's very historic," Trump told the White House press corps in a Monday news conference. "It'll go down to the books."

"Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went down deep inside enemy territory in Iran while participating in Operation Epic Fury, where we're doing unbelievably well. Well, at a level that nobody's ever seen before."

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Trump quickly paused his hailing of the rescue to add a warning for Iran to come to peace.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump said.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more on this story.