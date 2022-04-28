Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security
Published

Critics slam timing of Biden's 'ministry of truth' to police internet for 'disinformation'

Conservatives referred to the move as 'Orwellian'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Rep. Fallon on Mayorkas' handling of border crisis: 'Is this politics or policy?' Video

Rep. Fallon on Mayorkas' handling of border crisis: 'Is this politics or policy?'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R- Texas., slams DHS Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration for taking no responsibility on the border crisis.

Conservatives on social media slammed the Biden administration after it was announced that a 'Disinformation Governance Board' is being established to combat ‘disinformation’ in the 2022 midterms.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a "Disinformation Governance Board" had recently been created, days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter, to combat online disinformation and will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers co-chair with principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

CRITICS BLAST ADAM SCHIFF AS 'KING OF DISINFORMATION' FOLLOWING HIS CONCERNS ABOUT MUSK'S TWITTER PURCHASE

"The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat," Mayorkas said, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities 

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley referred to the board as a "disgrace" and wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers as to how the board will operate.

"Is there anything more dystopian than a Disinformation Governance Board run by the federal government?" Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Dr. Willie J. Montague tweeted, adding in a later tweet that the board is "Orwellian."

ELON MUSK TEASES BUYING MORE COMPANIES, INCLUDING COCA-COLA... TO ADD BACK THE COCAINE

"They didn't need a 'Disinformation Governance Board' until @elonmusk threatened their control over the narrative," Texas Republican Congressman Troy Nehls tweeted.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP)

"The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened," Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted. "Today's news of a Biden backed ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is dystopian. They can't afford to let the truth be anything but what they say."

"Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is a real-world Ministry of Truth," Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham tweeted. "A conservative movement that doesn’t fight this with everything it has isn’t worthy of the name. Or the name American."

Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director. 

Jankowicz suggested during the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been verified by multiple media outlets, was a "Russian influence op."

Jankowicz retweeted her comment on Wednesday claiming that she was simply live tweeting the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

President Biden was beloved by the liberal media throughout his campaign and largely through the first year of his presidency.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

President Biden was beloved by the liberal media throughout his campaign and largely through the first year of his presidency.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report

