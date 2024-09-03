Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Harris voter enthusiasm overtakes Trump after Democratic convention, poll finds

Trump's campaign says they are still confident in their position

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Donald Trump says he thinks God saved him from assassin's bullet to help fix country's problems Video

Donald Trump says he thinks God saved him from assassin's bullet to help fix country's problems

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson has more on Mark Levin's wide-ranging interview with former President Donald Trump on 'Special Report.'

Vice President Kamala Harris has closed the enthusiasm gap with former President Trump as Democratic confidence surges in the wake of their Chicago convention, according to a new poll.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll found Harris leading Trump 48% to 43% among likely voters, a lead that lies within the poll's margin of error.

The swing toward Democrats also held true down ballot in the poll, with 48% of likely voters saying they planned to vote for the Democratic candidate in their local congressional election, compared to 43% for Republicans. That represents a seven-point swing from earlier this year, when Republicans held a slight 47-45 advantage over Democrats.

The USA Today poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters over landline and cellphone from Aug. 25-28, after the Democratic National Convention. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.1 points.

KAMALA HARRIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN 'PUSHED HARDER' ON BIDEN'S MENTAL FITNESS DURING INTERVIEW: WAPO COLUMNISTS

Trump campaigns in Wisconsin

Trump's surge toward the White House has faced new opposition from Democrats now that President Biden is out of the race. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democrats have proven to have the more confident voters in recent weeks as well, with 87% saying they are confident Harris will win in November. Meanwhile, just 76% of Republicans say they are confident Trump will win.

HARRIS-LED OFFICE, ATF STONEWALLING PROBE INTO 'COLLUSION' WITH ANTI-GUN GROUP LAWSUIT: HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIR

That is a major swing for both parties compared to a few weeks ago, when 88% of Republicans said they were confident Trump would win and 73% of Democrats thought President Biden would win.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has reinvigorated Democratic voters, who now overwhelmingly say she will win the White House. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Despite the swing, Trump's campaign has emphasized they like the current poll position, as they point out that the former president has a history of outperforming public opinion surveys.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

"At this point in the race in 2016, Donald Trump was down to Hillary Clinton by an average of 5.9 points. At this point in the race in 2020, it was 6.9 to Joe Biden," senior adviser Corey Lewandowski noted this weekend in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Biden to reporters at White House

President Biden was trailing badly in polls against Trump before he dropped out. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump's lead on the major issues in the election remains, with voters favoring him 51%-45% on the economy and 50%-47% on illegal immigration. Harris nevertheless holds a wide lead over Trump on abortion.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

