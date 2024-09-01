Trump campaign says pro-lifers give ‘tacit endorsement’ of Harris’ ‘radical' abortion position by not voting

Trump-Vance campaign adviser Cory Lewandowksi said that pro-lifers who choose not to vote due to dissatisfaction over former President Trump's moderate stance on abortion give a "tacit endorsement" of Kamala Harris' "radical position on abortion."

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Lewandowski, a 2016 Trump campaign adviser who recently joined the 2024 re-election team, was asked about pro-life activist Lila Rose's recent comments to Politico Magazine.

Rose, who runs Live Action, said in a recent interview that Trump has been "alienating" his base by moving to the center in recent weeks.

"I think it’s very foolish what he’s doing," Rose told Politico. "It’s politically unwise, it may cost him the election, and it’s morally unprincipled as well. Right now, it’s all about turnout. If he wants to galvanize his base, he needs to stop trying to pander to Kamala Harris’ base, because they’re never going to vote for him anyway."

The Republican presidential nominee has spoken out against using the federal government to ban the delivery of abortion medication by mail. Trump also pledged universal support for IVF treatment because "we want more babies." Despite Democrat Kamala Harris insisting Trump would enact a national abortion ban if elected, Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has said Trump would veto any such measure.

Trump has also said in recent days that Florida's abortion limit after six weeks is "too short."

"If she chooses to stay home, then by, you know, tacit endorsement, she's supporting, Kamala Harris, who has had a radical position on the issue of abortion," Lewandowski said of Rose Sunday. "Many Democrats believe that you can have an abortion not only on up until the last week, but also in some cases after the baby's been born. What Donald Trump has said was, let's have the states decide – they are the laboratories of democracy. Let's turn this back. And that's what Roe v. Wade really did. And so we see across this country right now opportunities for individuals to go and vote at the ballot box of what they want to see transpire in their state."

"And every state is going to look a little different," he continued, responding to host Shannon Bream. "We have seen some relatively or very conservative states go to a position where women are given opportunities that you would not have expected because of that. But those states understand, whether it's Ohio or Kansas, that women have the opportunity to make their own decisions, and the states are allowing that to happen. So what Donald Trump has done, and I think by and large, the American people support this, is Roe v. Wade has been overturned because of his three Supreme Court nominees that are now sitting on the bench. And they've put it back to the states. And it's a decision at the local level now."