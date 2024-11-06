Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Harris will not speak from Howard University on election night as planned

'We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted,' Harris' campaign co-chair said

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris not making a statement tonight, campaign co-chair announces Video

Kamala Harris not making a statement tonight, campaign co-chair announces

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addresses voters at campaign headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris will not speak to supporters tonight from her alma mater in Washington, D.C., as previously planned.

Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond briefly addressed those gathered at Howard University in the early morning hours Wednesday, informing them Harris would address voters at the university on Wednesday. It was not made clear when exactly that would occur.

Despite the bleak outlook for Democrats at that moment of the night, Richmond told those gathered at Howard there were "still votes to be counted."

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE MEANING OF A REPUBLICAN SENATE - AND WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THE HOUSE

"We still have states that have not been called yet," Richmond added. "We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken."

Election 2024 Harris

Former Rep. Cedric Richmond pauses during an election night event for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Richmond spoke and informed the crowd Harris would not be speaking as originally planned, videos began circulating online showing those gathered at Howard vacating the premises as the race's momentum appeared to swing in favor of Republicans. 

FLORIDA'S PROGRESSIVE ABORTION AMENDMENT FAILS FOLLOWING DESANTIS PUSH AGAINST ‘BAIT AND SWITCH’ LEGISLATION

Richmond's indication that Harris would be calling it a night early came roughly an hour before the race was called for President-elect Donald Trump. Republicans also took back control of the Senate early in the night Tuesday, and it still remains possible the GOP wins a supermajority with enough victories in the House of Representatives.

Harris supporters

Supporters cheer before Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, arrives for an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is still expected to speak to voters tonight from the Palm Beach County Convention Center as planned.

More from Politics