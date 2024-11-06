Harris will not speak from Howard University on election night as planned

Vice President Kamala Harris will not speak to supporters tonight from her alma mater in Washington, D.C., as previously planned.

Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond briefly addressed those gathered at Howard University in the early morning hours Wednesday, informing them Harris would address voters at the university on Wednesday. It was not made clear when exactly that would occur.

Despite the bleak outlook for Democrats at that moment of the night, Richmond told those gathered at Howard there were "still votes to be counted."

"We still have states that have not been called yet," Richmond added. "We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken."

Before Richmond spoke and informed the crowd Harris would not be speaking as originally planned, videos began circulating online showing those gathered at Howard vacating the premises as the race's momentum appeared to swing in favor of Republicans.

Richmond's indication that Harris would be calling it a night early came roughly an hour before the race was called for President-elect Donald Trump. Republicans also took back control of the Senate early in the night Tuesday, and it still remains possible the GOP wins a supermajority with enough victories in the House of Representatives.

Trump is still expected to speak to voters tonight from the Palm Beach County Convention Center as planned.