Harris campaign manager ignores press conference question as VP hits 33 days without one

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager dodged questions about whether the Democratic presidential nominee would hold a press conference as her presidential bid recently passed one month since being launched.

Campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez ducked questions from Fox News Digital on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, keeping her head down and speeding away when pressed about Harris speaking to the press, which she has been avoiding.

"Will Kamala talk to the press? Will she do a press conference?" Fox News Digital asked Chávez Rodríguez, who is also the granddaughter of labor activist Cesar Chavez.

"Will Kamala do a press conference? Will she do a press conference?" she was asked a total of four times.

Chavez Rodriguez looked away and rushed to an open door without responding to the queries.

Harris officially announced her campaign on July 21, following President Biden's decision to drop out and endorse her as his successor. Since then, 33 days have passed without Harris holding a press conference or sitting down for a news interview.

Her campaign has remained silent on whether she will hold a press conference prior to the presidential election in 74 days. Early voting begins even sooner, kicking off in just 14 days, meaning there are just two weeks before some voters can cast their ballots without hearing Harris answer difficult questions about her record and policy positions.

Harris' campaign website is also devoid of any policy positions. She recently released an economic agenda, which featured a proposal for price controls in the food industry, which was heavily scrutinized. However, no new policy prescriptions were introduced during the DNC this week.

After being continuously pressed on when she would sit down for an interview, Harris told reporters earlier this month that she wants to get an interview on the schedule by the end of August. A campaign spokesperson repeated this on CNN, claiming last week that they would be doing a sit-down interview by the end of the month.

However, no such interviews have been announced.

The lack of access to Harris on her presidential campaign could foreshadow what can be expected in terms of transparency out of a Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., administration.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has used Harris' avoidance of the press as an opportunity to show contrast, holding frequent press conferences and taking questions from reporters. He has further challenged Harris to speak to the press herself.

