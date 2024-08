FIRST ON FOX: Eight vulnerable Democrats in tight political races are being taken to task for their voting records that are remarkably in line with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Reps. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., are all being targeted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) in its latest round of ads.

The various videos feature Harris discussing the pressure Americans are feeling due to rising prices at a recent campaign rally in North Carolina, where she also unveiled her economic agenda.

"The bills add up. Food, rent, gas, back to school clothes, prescription medications," she is seen telling the crowd in the new ads.

The videos, which each feature a different Democrat and slam them for their significantly high percentage of votes in line with Biden and Harris, are part of a five-figure purchase and will appear on digital platforms.

In the 117th Congress, each of the lawmakers voted with the administration over 91% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.

The NRSC's ads further remind viewers of Harris' current role as vice president in Biden's administration, showing her touting "Bidenomics" in a separate clip.

"Senate Democrats partnered with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to set the American economy on fire with massive spending bills that turbo charged inflation. They won’t be able to cover up their records rubber-stamping the Harris-Biden agenda has made everyday life unaffordable for Americans across the country," said NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou in a statement.

Democrats are at a disadvantage with the 2024 Senate election map, as several incumbents in battleground and Republican states are in competitive races. Republicans, conversely, enjoy relatively good standing to win all of their incumbents' re-election races.

There are three "toss-up" races, according to non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report. These include match ups in Michigan, Ohio and Montana, which are all currently held by Democrats. Races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are rated as "Lean Democratic" and are each also currently held by senators in the Democratic caucus.

While the NRSC included an ad against Heinrich in its buy, the New Mexico senator's race is still considered "Solid Democratic."

The new ads come as the Harris campaign appears to be demonstrating a separation between the vice president and the Biden administration, despite her serving alongside him the entire time.

The attacks against the vulnerable Democrats on their voting records with Biden and Harris, as well as the economy, also follow the recent unveiling of Harris' controversial economic plan, which includes price-controls.

