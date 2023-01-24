Hard-right McCarthy holdouts land spots on House Rules Committee after speaker fight

Several hard-right House Republicans who were initially opposed to voting for now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been seated on the House Rules Committee, which sets the terms for debate and voting on bills considered on the House floor.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., were appointed by McCarthy to the House Rules Committee Monday evening, after they initially did not back McCarthy during multiple rounds of votes this month.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who backed McCarthy during the speakership vote but is known as a troublesome Republican who often causes issues with leadership, was also appointed.

The Rules Committee, which has nine members total, has the unique power to work closely with leadership and decide every piece of legislation brought to the House floor and also the structure of amendments and debates.

The committee also includes Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., freshman Reps. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., and Reps. Michael Burgess R-Texas, Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., who also serves as GOP chief deputy whip.

"The Members on these committees will work to shift power back to the American people by providing oversight, transparency, and will stay laser-focused on getting ahead of our national threats," McCarthy said in a statement announcing his selections.

During the 15-vote series for House speaker, McCarthy made certain concessions to members of the House Freedom Caucus in order to secure a majority of voting members to win the gavel.

McCarthy has also added more Republicans who initially opposed his bid to become speaker to two high-profile committees in the House: Oversight and Judiciary.

Fox News confirmed McCarthy, R-Calif., placed House Freedom Caucus holdout Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and freshman Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on the Oversight Committee.

Firebrand Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., – who were stripped of their assignments in 2021 over controversial statements – will also have seats on that committee.

In addition, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, will all continue serving on the Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.