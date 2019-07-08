Hannity: 'Deep wounds' divide the Democrats

Fox News' Sean Hannity highlighted the very public infighting between Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying "this is all going to get worse" before the 2020 elections.

"Look at the feud erupting right now between Speaker-In-Name-Only Pelosi and, well, the Speaker-In-Reality, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," he said. Hannity pointed out a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd where Pelosi criticized Ocasio-Cortez and other representatives' influence.

"And now this is all going to get worse. There are deep wounds that will divide Democrats all the way into the 2020 election," he said.

The Fox News host also addressed the ongoing battle between Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pointing out that both are now flip-flopping.

"The questions are only going to get tougher and he's going to have to answer for his changing views his constant flip-flopping and putting his foot in his mouth," Hannity said of Biden.

Biden apologized this weekend for saying he worked with segregationists in the Senate two weeks ago.

The Fox News host also prodded Biden after playing a clip from former First Lady Michelle Obama saying it was important for her and her husband to wait and endorse whoever represented the party in the general election.

"Absolutely, because the general election is so important that we have to get behind whoever comes out in that primary," Michelle Obama said Saturday.

Hannity then criticized Harris for backtracking on reparation saying there would be a "transition period" on the issue before referencing former President Barack Obama's warning of the "circular firing squad."

"So the division of the Democratic Party is only going to get worse by the day, circular firing squad is forming. It'll be entertaining to watch," Hannity said.

