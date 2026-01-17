Fetterman's former progressive backer says he 'sold us out,' escalates efforts to primary Democrat senator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pennsylvania affiliate of the Working Families Party said it launched a new website as part of its campaign to primary Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and "defeat him."

"We supported John Fetterman in 2022. Since then, he's sold us out. It's time to replace him," reads a message on the homepage of PrimaryFetterman.com, which was paid for by the Working Families Party PAC.

"He has supported more of Trump's nominees than any Democratic Senator. He consistently skips votes and Senate work. We deserve better," the website adds.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fetterman’s office for comment. The effort to primary him was announced last November, and at the time, Fetterman told Fox News, "I guarantee whoever they put up, they’re going to make me look the reasonable guy that’s going to work with both sides together and find a way for Pennsylvania."

Fetterman was elected to the Senate in 2022. He isn’t up for re-election until November 2028.

When PA Working Families launched their effort to primary him, they said in a post on X, "We're training potential candidates, recruiting volunteers, and soliciting donations to help us defeat him."

"If you previously donated to any of Fetterman's campaigns, you can request a refund of your contributions on the site in just a few clicks," it added Friday in a post about PrimaryFetterman.com.

On its website, the Working Families Party describes itself as, "a multiracial party that fights for workers over bosses and people over the powerful."

While some Democrats advocate for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Fetterman pressed his party this week not to advocate for "extreme" ideas.

"Even Mayor Frey of Minneapolis doesn’t support abolishing ICE. The party must resist the destructive tendencies to push extreme positions," Fetterman noted Thursday in a post on X.

"Secure the border. Deport all the criminals. Stop targeting the hardworking migrants in our nation," he added.

Fetterman also said Monday that he would surely support President Donald Trump taking military action in Iran if it was deemed necessary.

"Sure, absolutely," he said on CNN. "If it continues to make more sense, absolutely. I think I was the only Democrat that fully supported our strike of their Iranian nuclear facilities last year."

