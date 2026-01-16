Cori Bush ripped for 'jaw-dropping' hypocrisy on key issue amid comeback House bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Missouri "Squad" Rep. Cori Bush, who is seeking to reclaim the seat she lost in 2024, recently complained on social media that Congress doesn’t prioritize public transit funding—even though she once was part of a cohort of radical lawmakers who voted against a bill providing billions for transit improvements because it didn’t allocate enough money for their far-left agenda.

Bush was just one of five other Democratic Party lawmakers, all part of the progressive group dubbed "The Squad," who voted against the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, despite it allocating up to $108 billion for public transit investments. Bush and her other far-left colleagues at the time wanted more money to also be allocated to environmental and social programs, like funding for universal pre-K, Medicare and Medicaid expansions, affordable housing, green infrastructure, a Civilian Climate Corps, and also included oil drilling and leasing bans.

At the time of "The Squad's" stand against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Bush argued that she "didn't come to Congress to allow [her constituents'] priorities to be put on a shelf."

Meanwhile, Bush lamented to her followers on social media last week – amid her run to regain her position in the House – that funding for public transit is not prioritized in Congress. She implied this was a major problem because transit funding, Bush said, "is essential in meeting the most basic needs" of her constituents.

UNEARTHED RECORDS TORPEDO CORI BUSH'S NEW CLAIM ABOUT 'BILLIONS' IN FUNDING SHE DELIVERED TO DISTRICT

"Reliable transit service is essential in meeting the most basic needs of St. Louis," Bush said to her social media followers. "Unfortunately, transit funding is not prioritized in Congress. That changes when I return to Washington, as I'll continue fighting for legislation that benefits us."

Republican campaign experts balked at Bush's stump message to voters, including longtime campaign strategist Colin Reed, who noted how "Campaign rhetoric has a nasty habit of colliding with contradictory votes from the past, and undermining politicians’ credibility and trust."

In her social media post complaining about the lack of emphasis on public transit funding in Congress, Bush included an image of her at what appears to be a bus stop touting how she "introduced legislation to fund bus and light rail projects at a greater scale."

While previously in Congress, Bush introduced two public transit-related bills, the Bus Rapid Transit Act and the Light Rail Transit Act, which sought to establish federal grant programs through the Federal Transit Administration to provide funding for upgrading transit infrastructure nationwide.

MEET THE NEW 'SQUAD': THE NEXT GENERATION OF TRUMP-ERA PROGRESSIVE CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES

When reached for comment and asked to explain the discrepancy between her complaints about Congress not prioritizing public transit funding, and Bush's own neglect of such funding when other measures were on the chopping block, her campaign said the former congresswoman was "clear and consistent" in explaining that her ‘no" vote was because the bipartisan infrastructure bill was decoupled from the left’s Build Back Better bill that contained an array of aggressive social and environmental policies.

"Universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, the Child Tax Credit, and lower prescription drug prices were all policies that Missouri’s 1st District sent the Congresswoman to DC to win," a Bush campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She’s been clear and consistent on this: her vote was because the infrastructure bill was uncoupled from Build Back Better, which contained those policies. With so much on the line for St. Louis and the nation, the Congresswoman wanted to fight for more, not settle for less."

Bush rose to political prominence as a Black Lives Matter activist during the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri protest following the police officer involved shooting death of Michael Brown. In 2020, Bush upset longtime incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr., becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

During her time on Capitol Hill, she aligned with "Squad" politicians like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who have been advocates for radical proposals to defund the police, socialize medical care, push environmental justice and more.

AOC’S LUXURY SPENDING BINGE IN PUERTO RICO REIGNITES QUESTIONS ABOUT 'SOCIALIST' BRAND: 'PEAK HYPOCRISY'

"If this is the best Cori Bush has to offer the same Missouri voters who already bounced her out of office, the sequel is shaping up to have a similar ending to the last campaign," Reed said of Bush's campaign stumping ahead of her upcoming election in November.

"No wonder Cori Bush restricts comments on her X account posts, because her hypocrisy knows no bounds and deserves to be called out by the American people," Mark Bednar, who served as head of communications for now-former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether it's driving an SUV but demanding everyone else must live under the Green New Deal, spending thousands on private security while calling to defund the police, or now trying to hide from her own voting record, Cori Bush's hypocrisy is nothing short of jaw-dropping," Bednar continued. "The voters of St. Louis have already rejected her once, and it shouldn't be a surprise if it happens again this election cycle."