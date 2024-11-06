Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas reacts to Trump victory, says he must 'work seriously to stop the war' in Gaza

Trump has asked Netanyahu to end the conflict by inauguration, report says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said Wednesday that the incoming administration of presidential election winner Donald Trump must "work seriously to stop the war" in the Gaza Strip. 

The declaration comes after a report emerged claiming Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wrap up the conflict by the time he gets inaugurated on Jan. 20 if he had won the election. Trump ultimately prevailed over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Hamas said, "In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections," they believe he is "required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip." 

The incoming Trump administration must "work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people," Hamas added. 

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES 

Hamas fighters

Palestinian terrorists of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip on July 19, 2023.  (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas also said the "new US administration must realize that our Palestinian people will continue to resist the hateful [Israeli] occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital." 

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP VICTORY ‘ON HISTORY’S GREATEST COMEBACK’ 

Trump and Vance

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (Evan Vucci/AP)

A source from the Times of Israel said Trump initially gave the message to Netanyahu about ending the war when the Israeli leader visited him at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, this past July. 

Hezbollah members mourning

Mourners raise their hands and chant slogans during the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, Sept. 21.  (AP/Bilal Hussein)

The Biden-Harris administration has been largely supportive of Israel, though the White House has spoken out against the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) recent military operations. In October, President Biden demanded a ceasefire shortly before Israel launched military operations in Lebanon. 

Fox News’ Yonat Friling and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

