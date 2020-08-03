Guy Benson slams 'slimeball' Pelosi over criticism of Dr. Birx, calls speaker 'nasty piece of work'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., showed herself to be a “slimeball politician” by her attacks on White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx’s character, Fox News Radio host Guy Benson said on “The Guy Benson Show.”

“Shouldn't we be listening to the experts and the scientists like Dr. Birx?” Benson asked at the opening of Monday's show. “Nancy Pelosi is a slimeball politician ... Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, is a bad person. She's a nasty piece of work.”

GOWDY CALLS ON PELOSI TO APOLOGIZE TO BIRX

Benson noted that there have been critiques of Birx and her follow White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci throughout the pandemic. However, he claimed, no one in the media came to Birx's defense after Pelosi reportedly called her "the worst" in a closed-door meeting last week, then stated publicly over the weekend that she had lost confidence in the doctor.

“[Dr. Birx] is credentialed. She is smart as hell. She's thoughtful. She's trying to deal with a lot of difficult, political landmines,” Benson said. “And she's doing it, I think, quite well and doing so, I would say, elegantly along this path. And Pelosi comes in and just dumps all over her. And she's not denying it.

TRUMP SAYS BIRX 'TOOK THE BAIT & HIT US' DUE TO 'HORRIBLE' COMMENTS FROM PELOSI: PATHETIC!

“So this is a guilt by association response from Pelosi,” Benson added. “She takes a very personal, ugly shot at Birx and then backs it up by saying, ‘Well, yeah, it's guilt by association with Trump.’ No apology ... I thought we were all about girl power and women supporting women. And here's Dr. Birx, a very impressive professional woman, and Nancy Pelosi feels like she hasn't been part of the resistance. And therefore, let’s just slime her character.”

According to Benson, Pelosi feels emboldened to make such outrageous statements because she rarely gets any pushback except from conservative media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“'I'll just say whatever I want about whomever I want and I don't have to apologize or think twice about it,” he said, mimicking Pelosi's internal monologue. “'And I'm going to get away with it because the level of scrutiny and media panic and hair-tearing-out and rending of garments and all of that is performative and one-sided.' And so she sees that and she's taking advantage. And it's really gross. She's a bad person."