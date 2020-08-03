Gowdy calls on Pelosi to apologize to Dr. Birx after Speaker says she has no confidence in WH task force head

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., must apologize to White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx, former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy told "The Daily Briefing" Monday.

Pelosi said over the weekend that she did not have confidence in Birx days after the speaker reportedly called Birx "the worst" in a closed-door meeting and said the White House coronavirus team was in "horrible hands."

PELOSI ANNOUNCES SHE HAS NO CONFIDENCE IN TOP WH CORONAVIRUS ADVISER

"I think the president is spending -- spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his -- she is his appointee," Pelosi told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "So, I don't have confidence there, no."

Gowdy noted to host Dana Perino that Birx is a U.S. Army veteran who rose to the rank of colonel. He then recalled that Pelosi previously defended Alexander Vindman, a U.S. Army veteran who testified against Trump during House impeachment proceedings last year.

"I’m thinking about when Nancy Pelosi said you cannot in any way, shape, or form. critique Vindman because he wore the uniform for this country?" Gowdy said. "So did Deborah Birx.

"So if we're going to have a rule that people in the military are off-limits, then at least respect her for wearing the uniform and being smart enough to be a medical doctor," he went on. "I don’t expect her to be perfect. I will settle for being honest and fair and I think that Deborah Birx has been that from the very first time I saw her."

"Nancy Pelosi really owes, I think, Dr. Birx an apology," Gowdy added. "I understand she doesn't like the president. That's fine, but don't drag in people that have served this country in uniform and someone who's as apolitical, from my standpoint, as she could possibly be, and that would be Deborah Birx."