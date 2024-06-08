Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Gun group vows to 'defend' Trump's concealed carry license after conviction

The Second Amendment Foundation vowed to 'challenge the law' and defend Trump's firearm permit

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Second Amendment group is vowing to sue the New York Police Department in an effort to defend former President Donald Trump's concealed carry license after his felony conviction in the hush money trial.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb said in a press release on June 6 that the group is willing to "challenge the law" to defend Trump's ownership of firearms.

"If Donald Trump is further prosecuted for owning firearms," Gottlieb said, "we will offer to defend him and challenge the law."

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

The group's promise to take on the New York court system came despite the state's law mandating that convicted felons are not allowed to have firearm permits.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal crime.

Gun owner shoots rifle

A Gun Owners of America supporter shoots a rifle at a range. The Second Amendment Foundation announced that they would sue the New York Police Department if they confiscate former President Donald Trump’s guns following his conviction. (Gun Owners of America)

SAF said that their organization's position has always been that, "someone should not lose his or her gun rights due to a conviction of a non-violent crime." 

Trump's concealed carry license was first revoked in April 2023 when he was indicted for the hush money trial in New York.

Gottlieb said that the former president "should not lose his Second Amendment rights."

"Donald Trump has no history of violent crime," Gottlieb explained. "Under the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen ruling, which requires gun laws to have some analogous connection to historical regulation at the time the Founders wrote the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Mr. Trump should not lose his Second Amendment rights."

"There is no historical nexus to deny someone, including Trump, of their gun rights over such a conviction," he said.

Donald Trump attends his criminal trial

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024.  (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

The founder said that the NYPD's preparation to revoke Trump's gun license highlights the need for reform in gun rights legislation.

"The attack on Trump’s gun rights emphasizes the need to revisit existing gun control laws and change them to protect an individual’s gun rights," Gottlieb observed. "Until that happens, we will be more than happy to meet New York State or the federal government in court."

If SAF was to pursue a lawsuit against the NYPD, they have experience.

Semiautomatic rifles

Gun wall rack with rifles. (iStock)

Gottlieb said that the foundation has 60 cases currently in progress, and has won decisions that have landed in the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Our motto is ‘Winning Gun Rights One Lawsuit at a Time," Gottlieb stated. "That will include protecting and winning Donald Trump’s gun rights."

Fox News Digital has reached out to The Second Amendment Foundation and Trump's campaign for comment

