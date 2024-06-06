Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Second Amendment

Number of new gun owners since 2020 election surged to equal population of Florida: report

The number first-time gun owners since 2020 has reportedly grown to over 22.3 million people

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Obama judge's ruling illegal immigrants have gun rights is an attempt to blur line between alien and citizen: Marco Rubio Video

Obama judge's ruling illegal immigrants have gun rights is an attempt to blur line between alien and citizen: Marco Rubio

Senate Intelligence Committee member Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tells 'Hannity' the idea of citizenship is in danger.

The number of new gun owners in America exercising their Second Amendment rights has surged — equaling the population of Florida since 2020.

According to a report by the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), the number of people who became first-time gun owners since 2020 has reportedly grown to over 22.3 million people, or the population of Florida.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mark Oliva, the managing director of public affairs for the NSSF, attributed the surge of new owners to COVID-era lockdowns, soft-on-crime prosecutors who forced residents across the fifty-states to realize that they could not always rely on law enforcement and the Biden administration's "overbearing regulations."

"Over the last several years, there have been a significant increase of Americans who have chosen to exercise their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms," Oliva said. "That’s been for several reasons, including concerns for personal safety, rising crime, the refusal of some prosecutors to not lock up criminals and the attacks by the Biden administration to diminish rights through overbearing regulations."

FAST-GROWING GUN GROUP ENHANCES INSURANCES COVERAGE TO PROTECT MEMBERS AMID BLUE STATE 2A CRACK-DOWNS

Rifles on display

AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at a gun store. (Reuters/Bing Guan)

Midway through 2020, first-time gun owners accounted for approximately 40% of buyers, according to the NSSF, citing retailers. The "normal" is usually somewhere around 20- to 24%, they said.

In 2020, the NSSF said, there were approximately 8.4 million new first-time gun owners.

In 2021, the initial surge of COVID-era buyers subsided, with the number totaling about 5.4 million first-time gun buyers. The percentage dropped to around 30% of all buyers. 

human silhouettes at gun range

NAGR's Alex Hein said banning shooting at human silhouettes at shooting clubs is "silly." (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In 2022, it totaled approximately 4.2 million, and 2023 actually rose just a bit to 4.3 million, according to industry data. 

WATCH: LAWMAKERS INVOKE HUNTER BIDEN, SECOND AMENDMENT IN DEFENDING GUN LAWS

The 2024 figures aren’t finalized yet, but so far there have been just north of 6 million, the NSSF said, citing the total FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) verifications processed for the sale of a firearm.

Guns on display

Smith & Wesson handguns are seen for sale in a gun store in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Oliva highlighted the impact that the new gun owners could have on the upcoming elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are gun owners who, prior to buying a gun, didn’t consider what this right meant to their lives and personal freedom," he said. "That will be a consideration in this election. This could be a factor in the upcoming election as people take into account the government’s willingness to infringe upon their rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics