Guatemalan illegal immigrant gets life sentence for raping child who traveled for abortion

A Guatemalan illegal immigrant who was accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl — a case that took on national significance amid the debate over abortion limits — has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison, but may seek parole in 25-30 years as part of a plea deal.

Gerson Fuentes was arrested in July last year after police said he confessed to raping a child on multiple occasions. The victim, who turned 10 before having the abortion, confirmed that Fuentes attacked her. Fuentes confessed to police detectives, according to The Associated Press, and DNA testing confirmed that Fuentes was the father of the aborted baby.

The case sparked national attention after it was highlighted by an Indianapolis doctor that the victim traveled to Indiana to have the abortion due to Ohio’s limitations on abortion. It came just after the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v Wade. It was highlighted by politicians including President Biden, who touted it as proof of the need for abortion access.

"Ten years old. Raped, six weeks pregnant. Already traumatized. Was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl," Biden said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed at the time to Fox News Digital that Fuentes was in the U.S. illegally.

"On July 13, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations lodged an immigration detainer on Gerson Fuentes following his arrest by the Columbus, Ohio Police Department for felony rape charges. Fuentes is currently in the custody of local officials at the Franklin County Jail," an ICE spokesperson said in July last year. "Fuentes has no previous immigration history."

Fuentes pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was sentenced to life in prison this week, but a plea deal allows him to seek parole after serving between 25-30 years and registering as a sex offender.

The Associated Press reported that the judge in the case was not required to approve the deal but said the victim’s family "begged" the judge to support it. It means the victim will not have to testify in court. The judge called the plea a "very hard pill for this court to swallow."

"Anyone who’s ever been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about these babies, young people, being violated," the judge said. "However, today, by the request of the family, this court will be sentencing without comment."

Since ICE filed a detainer — a request that he is transferred into ICE custody and deportation proceedings once he completes his sentence — it is likely he would be removed from the U.S. if ever released on parole.

