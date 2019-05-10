Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters say CNN 'using' James Comey

Fox News' Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld jabbed CNN Friday for their featured town hall with former FBI director James Comey, saying the network is "using" him to get back at President Trump.

"Do you know what CNN is? Remember in high school, let's say a friend of yours got dumped. That friend immediately hooks up with someone new to parade that new hookup in front of the ex that dumped him. That's CNN with Comey," Gutfeld said on "The Five."

REP. NUNES: JAMES COMEY 'IN A LOT OF TROUBLE'

"They are just using him as you say to get back at Trump because Trump kind of dumped him,"

Gutfeld added that CNN and MSNBC played a roll in getting Tump elected in 2016 presidential election by heavily featuring the then-presidential candidate and business mogul.

Earlier in the show, Watters noted that CNN's Comey town hall fell flat in the ratings and said CNN was using Comey much like it had used attorney Michael Avenatti, who'd represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in litigation against Trump.

"If you look at the ratings, totally lost his muscle. Tucker beat him by almost double and his rating this town hall was much less than his first CNN town hall," Watters said.

"He is like Avenatti. They are just using him and they're going to toss him to the curb."

JAMES COMEY CAN'T DIG CNN OUT OF RATINGS BASEMENT

Avenatti was heavily featured on CNN when his client was pressing claims she'd had an extramarital liaison with Trump years before he became president.

The attorney made numerous appearances on the network and was even brought up as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Recently, Avenatti has found himself in legal trouble and is accused of extortion and fraud, among other charges.