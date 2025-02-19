Green New Headache: Dems flee gov’s green ‘Energy Master Plan’ as election approaches

A prominent New Jersey Democrat running for governor this year publicly split from leftist Gov. Phil Murphy’s green "Energy Master Plan" as Garden State residents brace for 20% or worse increases in utility costs by summertime.

Former state Senate President Steve Sweeney called for an immediate halt to Murphy’s comprehensive roadmap to 100% clean energy by 2050, saying his "foremost priority" if elected is to make the notoriously pricy state an affordable place to live.

"The recent increases in utility bills demonstrate how overly ambitious targets for a zero-carbon future can negatively impact our residents. We need to take a step back and reassess policies that could drive costs even higher," Sweeney said on NJ-101.5FM.

Rate hikes of 17-21% can be expected throughout the state, via Jersey Central Power & Light, Atlantic City Electric, PSEG and New York-based Rockland Electric, according to 101.5.

NJ RESIDENTS HIT WITH DOUBLED UTILITY BILLS AS LAWMAKERS FUME OVER MURPHY'S ‘ENERGY DISASTER PLAN’

In a further statement, Sweeney noted he previously sponsored legislation on solar power development, offshore windmills and reducing New Jersey’s reliance on fossil fuels. He also has encouraged building up the state’s EV infrastructure and promoting EV sales.

But, the Democrat appeared to split with some on his side of the aisle by expressing an openness to pursue natural gas as a cleaner fuel source than oil.

"With our abundant organic resources – from landfills and sewage to farms and food waste – New Jersey has a unique opportunity to harness [natural gas] to generate gas to meet our energy needs," Sweeney said.

"We must also acknowledge and make effective use of the substantial investments that have been made in our pipeline infrastructure, which represents a commitment that should not be disregarded."

Meanwhile, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Scotch Plains, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Sweeney’s public stance shows the left’s green energy plans are "too extreme, even for Democrats."

GOP LAWMAKER TORCHES OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS AS MAYOR WARNS OF 'STAR WARS' BACKDROPS

The term-limited Murphy’s plan "wasn’t practical," said Bramnick, a top candidate on the GOP side to replace him.

"Sometimes, Democrats become more political than practical – and that's kind of why they’re having more trouble at the polls."

"I think their heart might be in the right place, but they lack some practical common sense," Bramnick said.

In a prior interview on Trenton's green energy efforts, lawmakers such as state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Vineland, derided the idea as the "Energy Disaster Plan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Quite frankly, what I think happened is, via the Murphy Energy Master Plan that I've often called the energy disaster plan, it seemed that the BPU (New Jersey Board of Public Utilities) and the Murphy administration are working in tandem chasing this green energy dream…. It's a green energy nightmare," Testa said at the time.

For his part, Murphy has defended his plan, saying it "comprehensively addresses New Jersey’s energy system, including electricity generation, transportation and buildings, and their associated greenhouse gas emissions and related air pollutants."

Fox News Digital also reached out to prominent Democratic candidate Steve Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, and Republican Edward Durr, better known in New Jersey as "Ed the Trucker."

In Janurary, Fulop released a dozen-page outline of his "environmental and sustainability policy goals," and has touted Jersey City's advancements in energy and sustainability endeavors.

Durr, who was then a newcomer to politics, notably engineered the 2021 upset win against Sweeney in Gloucester County that drew national attention.