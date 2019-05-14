Green New Deal 'unworkable, unaffordable and unpopular': Sen. John Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R, Wyo., slammed the Green New Deal in a Fox News interview on Tuesday just a day after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in support of the bill's lofty environmental goals.

Barrasso, the chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, told "America's Newsroom's" hosts that the Green New Deal is "unworkable, unaffordable, and unpopular."

"The United States, we have been lowering our emissions over the past dozen years," he said. "The cost of doing what they're proposing is so expensive and it would blow a hole in our strong and healthy and growing economy."

The bill, which aims to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality by 2030, was struck down in the Senate in a test vote in March after the majority of Democrats voted "present" to avoid voting up or down.

Democrats slammed the vote as a sham and said their purpose was to create a dialogue about climate change ahead of the 2020 election, and not to force parties to decide on a quick vote.

Barrasso chided the lack of party support for the Green New Deal on Tuesday, which he referred to as the "hypocrisy of the green new bomb."

"Of course they didn't vote for it when they were given a chance to vote for it in the United States Senate," he said.

The rally held on Monday at Howard University in support of the Green New Deal provided an opportunity for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders to take a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden, after it was revealed the 2020 presidential hopeful plans to roll out a climate change plan that seeks to "find middle ground."

"I'll be damned if the same politicians who refused to act (in past decades) are going to try to come back today and say we need a middle of the road approach to save our lives," Ocasio-Cortez said.