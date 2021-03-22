Gov. Cuomo won't answer questions on AG investigation 'until the appropriate time'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not answer questions about the investigation into accusations of sexual harassment against him during a press conference on Monday.

"As you know, there's an ongoing review by the Assembly and the Attorney General's Office and I'm not going to have any comment on that until the appropriate time. But let's go to questions," Cuomo said.

CUOMO ACCUSER CHARLOTTE BENNETT SAYS GOV SHOULD RESIGN: 'I WAS TERRIFIED'

Instead, reporters asked Cuomo questions about coronavirus vaccine distribution and Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who said he would not seek reelection after apologizing to a woman who accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

New York Attorney General Letitia James named a team of five lawyers to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo earlier in March.

Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment as well as a federal probe into his administration’s alleged undercounting of COVID-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

An attorney for one of the women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment is claiming that the governor is interfering with a state attorney general investigation.

Debra Katz, who represents Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, complained in a letter to James. It follows an Albany Times Union report that the administration was offering attorneys to meet with staffers before James' office interviewed them, and even to accompany them to the interviews. Katz said she understood that the attorneys were also "debriefing" employees after the interviews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is highly improper and we object in the strongest possible terms to this obvious interference with what you have stated would be a 'thorough and independent' investigation," Katz wrote.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Paul Steinhauser and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.